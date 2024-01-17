Embracing the New Year: A journey of mindfulness

It happens to all of us. I planned to do it earlier this year, and just last week, my friend did too. As we step into the new year, most of us will have made some personal commitments: to exercise more, eat healthier, and maybe cut down on the wine.

New Year’s resolutions are special, not like our everyday goals. They impact us deeply because the transition from one year to the next signifies fresh starts, a new chapter, and another shot at achieving our dreams or dropping some of those not-so-good habits. But why should being more mindful be at the top of your list?

At the very heart of our goals is a deep-seated desire for greater happiness. Our New Year’s goals repeat year after year. We all long for improved health, increased happiness, and overall better well-being. We all think, If I could just shed some pounds, socialize more, or hit the gym regularly, I’d be happier. But is that the entire picture? Research has demonstrated that the practice of mindfulness not only contributes to better well-being, mental and physical health, improved sleep and reduced stress, but it also enhances our overall happiness.

Life, in all its unpredictability, brings stress as a normal part of the experience. We enthusiastically set our resolutions and share them on social media, only to soon find reasons to let them slide. A few hectic days at work, and we’re skipping the gym; a particularly stressful week, and our healthy eating habits start to crumble. Stress often leads us back to long-established habits, which feel familiar and safe, without us even realising it. Mindfulness enables us to become aware of our internal states and the emotions driving our actions. This awareness gives us the chance to pause and consciously choose behaviours that are more beneficial.

The idea of perfection is an illusion. Our minds are inclined towards complete, whole outcomes. This pursuit of perfection inevitably sets us up for failure. Research indicates that about 54 per cent of people are unable to stick to their New Year’s resolutions beyond six months. Life, with its unpredictability, often interferes with our plans, but this doesn’t signify failure. Changing a behaviour can take as long as four months. Therefore, if we miss a gym session or indulge in a cookie occasionally, are we really failing? Mindfulness teaches us to accept these moments and to keep moving forward with a sense of acceptance and understanding.

In a world that constantly pushes us for immediate results, patience becomes a virtue. With increasing pressure, technological advancements, competition and the constant hustle of everyday life, it’s easy to get caught up in the relentless pace without taking a moment to pause and reflect. Mindfulness encourages us to slow down both our bodies and minds.

The power of positive thinking can’t be underestimated, especially in the context of resolutions. Most of our goals are often driven by a desire to stop certain behaviours. This mindset can skew our perspective, leading us to phrase our goals negatively and focus excessively on the behaviours we wish to avoid. But, what happens when we concentrate too hard on not doing something? It often becomes the very thing we can’t stop thinking about. Mindfulness shifts our focus towards positive outcomes and the benefits we will gain from achieving our goals. It prompts us to ask ourselves what we want to do, how we want to think, feel and behave, and what these changes will bring to our lives. Mindfulness connects us with the larger picture and our sense of self, encouraging us to find joy in simple pleasures and to set goals based on what we hope to gain, rather than what we want to lose.

Finally, mindfulness is an essential tool for achieving other resolutions. It’s not that our goals are unattainable; often, we just don’t start from the right place. To achieve anything meaningful, we need to be fully aware. Awareness is key in effectively managing our thoughts, feelings and behaviours, and in consciously steering ourselves towards our goals. The benefits of mindfulness for both body and mind are well-documented, including improved sleep, reduced stress, better relationships and enhanced communication. Plus, starting a mindfulness practice is free and can be easily incorporated into everyday activities. The simple act of being fully present in the moment can evolve into a lifestyle, transforming the way we live.