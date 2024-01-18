January 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Old Larnaca hospital will be given to municipality

By Nikolaos Prakas01
old larnaca hospital
Old larnaca hospital

State health services organisation (Okypy) will turn over the old Larnaca hospital to the municipality in September 2024, mayor Andreas Vyras announced on Thursday.

The hospital is currently owned by the state, but will now be given to the municipality, which will lease it out to house several other civil services.

Vyras said the municipality was informed by Okypy that problems with a wing on second floor of the new hospital have been solved.

The services currently offered at the old hospital will move now to the new one.

“According to the information, the contractor has taken over the construction site and preliminary procedures for the preparation of the second floor have already started,” Vyras said.

“At the end of August, early September, it is estimated that the building of the old hospital will be handed over to the Larnaca municipality.”

The mayor added that they will monitor the works of Okypy, and that the municipality hopes to begin works for restoration of the old hospital in March or April 2025.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Fire set deliberately at tyre shop

Staff Reporter

Paphos police searching for suspects in public prosecutor attack

Jonathan Shkurko

Arrested Turkish Cypriot lawyer ‘taken hostage’

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested for stolen truck and religious artefacts

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Central prison raided by police

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign