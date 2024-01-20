January 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Interactive exhibition at Fairytale Museum

By Eleni Philippou00
Nestled in Nicosia’s old town streets is the Fairytale Museum, filled with stories and books that celebrate the art of fairytales. This winter it jumps back into action with a new exhibition that is set to charm children and adults all year round.

The What Do Our Emotions Have to Say? exhibition opened this week and is now open for the public to visit every Saturday until the end of the year.

Through interactive installations, the exhibition aims to enhance the emotional intelligence of children. The exhibits are based on four beloved folktales, interactive games, and reflective questions which aim to enhance children’s senses to recognise and manage their emotions, develop empathy, and decode the messages conveyed by the emotions they experience.

Throughout the duration of the exhibition, a series of experiential workshops will be run for schools and organised groups led by experienced facilitators. To set it up, the exhibition’s scientific documentation was conducted by the Systemic Family Institute of Cyprus.

 

What Do Our Emotions Have To Say?

Interactive exhibition for children. Until the end of 2024. Fairytale Museum, Nicosia. Saturdays: 10am-2pm. [email protected]. Tel: 22-376522

