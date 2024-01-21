January 21, 2024

Two Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli drone in south Lebanon, security sources say

israeli strikes on southern lebanon destroys vehicle
The remains of a destroyed vehicle hit during an Israeli strike lie on a road near Bazouriye, Lebanon January 20, 2024, as seen in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Al-Jadeed Tv/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. LEBANON OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN LEBANON. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

Two Hezbollah fighters were killed on Sunday when an Israeli drone hit their vehicle in southern Lebanon, security sources said.

Their ranks were not revealed but a source close to the Iranian-backed group said they were not senior figures.

It was the latest strike in an area where Israel has targeted dozens of Hezbollah fighters. Israel’s military said it does not comment on foreign reports.

Earlier, residents and security officials said a drone had killed two people and injured at least four others near the village of Kafra 8km from the border.

Hezbollah has been trading fire across Lebanon’s southern border with Israeli forces in support of the militia group’s Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants rampaged across the Gaza border into Israel on Oct. 7, prompting an Israeli invasion of the enclave backed by heavy air strikes that has killed thousands and laid much of the heavily populated area to waste.

Hezbollah has said its campaign has aided Palestinians by stretching Israeli forces and driving tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes.

It has come at a cost, with around 140 Hezbollah fighters and at least 25 Lebanese civilians killed, as well as at least nine Israeli soldiers and a civilian. The intensity has been growing in recent weeks.

