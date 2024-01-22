January 22, 2024

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main court on the tenth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

* Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 12-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

Night session

9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

4-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

