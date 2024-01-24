January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Apple Hill String Quartet adds Cyprus note

By Eleni Philippou00
untitled design 2

February’s live music scene in the capital will commence with an extraordinary concert by the Apple Hill String Quartet at The Shoe Factory. Four remarkable musicians – Elise Kuder and Jesse MacDonald on violin, Mike Kelley on viola and Chelsea Bernstein on cello – will present a programme of string quartets from the 18th century as well as Cyprus premieres. Their concert on February 7 will have a local touch as well as Cypriot clarinettist George Georgiou will join the quartet.

The Apple Hill String Quartet was established in 2007 and has since then embarked on rich musical paths. It performs pieces that amplify new voices in classical music as well as compositions from places that represent the quartet’s global travels. So far, it has performed all over the US, at the Moscow Conservatory and the Conservatorio National de Musica in Lima as well as at the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene and the Ketermaya refugee camp outside Beirut.

For their Nicosia performance, the Apple Hill String Quartet musicians will perform masterpieces by Joseph Haydn and Chevalier de Saint-Georges, three Cyprus premieres by Thomas Oboe and Shelley Washington, and a work for string quartet and clarinet by Kinan Azmeh.

Its Nicosia concert will present an exciting programme of string quartets spanning from 18th-century masterpieces by Haydn and de Saint-Georges to Cyprus premieres by Thomas Oboe and Shelley Washington, and a work for string quartet and clarinet by Kinan Azmeh, with the participation of talented Cypriot clarinetist Georgiou who enjoys a career as a classical and contemporary performer.

 

Apple Hill String Quartet

Live concert by international musicians, accompanied by Cypriot clarinettist George Georgiou. February 7. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Relative of police complaints body member linked ‘to organised crime’

Tom Cleaver

Police file charges against law commissioner

Andria Kades

Seven years for drug possession and money laundering

Jonathan Shkurko

AG supports extension to beneficial owner registry

Andria Kades

Cyprus Institute bridges gap between research and businesses

Souzana Psara

Top court rejects request to annul football arrest warrant

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign