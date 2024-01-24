January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver09
In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides faced robust questioning following his speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Meanwhile, measures to tackle organised crime came under fire.

Elsewhere, influencer and YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou announced he will stand in June’s European Parliament elections.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

