January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Five years for people smuggler

By Staff Reporter04
ÊÅÍÔÑÉÊÅÓ ÖÕËÁÊÅÓ

The Famagusta district court on Wednesday handed down a five-year prison sentence on a 46-year-old man found guilty of involvement in the illegal trafficking of migrants.

According to the court’s findings, the 46-year-old provided assistance to migrants in unlawfully entering the territory of the Republic for financial gain.

The case in which he was found guilty involved 109 migrants who had arrived at Cape Greco by boat on October 28, 2023.

The 46-year-old was officially convicted of profiting from illegal activities.

The five-year prison sentence takes effect from November 3, 2023, the date when the 46-year-old was placed in custody.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus can benefit from India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, says CERA chief

Souzana Psara

Asylum lawyers sought

Staff Reporter

EU funds for Cyprus youth mental health project

Tom Cleaver

‘I do not need lifetime state benefits’ – House president (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Turkish Cypriot journalist’s trial postponed again

Tom Cleaver

500 ‘new’ police are actually just filling vacancies

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign