January 25, 2024

CrimeCyprus

Manhunt underway as detainee escapes police custody

File photo

Authorities on Thursday evening were reportedly hunting for a man who escaped police custody at a detention centre in Nicosia.

According to Sigma, the man escaped from the Lakatamia police detention centre.

The escapee was said to be a Greek Cypriot.

 

