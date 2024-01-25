January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Tree planting in Paphos and Larnaca

By Gina Agapiou00
trees
Four hundred trees will be planted in 12 parks and island crossings in Larnaca

Free saplings will be distributed in Paphos on Friday to mark the annual Tree Festival and promote environmental awareness in the community, the forestry department has announced.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Friday at 10am at the Stroumbi Primary School. As part of the festivities, free saplings will be provided to the public at the venue of the event and at the three other locations in the Paphos district.

The saplings will also be distributed at the “Pervola” parking lot and at the parking lot of the former Paphos police headquarter offices as well as at the central square in Polis Chrysochous between the hours of 9am and 2pm.

Meanwhile, Larnaca is set to enrich its parks with more trees next month as February has been established as the month of tree planting for the city. Efforts are underway to create and enrich existing green spaces and parks.

Four hundred trees will be planted in 12 parks and island crossings.

The municipality said it was also open to proposals from non-profit organisations, Individuals, and businesses for the improvement of main roads and other points in the city.

“The goal is to transform them into pleasant routes, green lungs, all while considering social sensitivity and contribution to the city of Larnaca,” the municipality said in an official announcement.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Sewage lorry falls into septic tank

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector freed

Tom Cleaver

Police hunting for those behind ‘extremist’ football violence

Jonathan Shkurko

Fintech firm Quadcode promotes Michael Gitsis to Chief Operating Officer

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Think tank implores leaders to reunify Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

DomainStar: your one-stop digital marketing agency in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign