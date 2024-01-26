January 26, 2024

Lidl Cyprus awarded for supply chain, logistics excellence

By Press Release02
Attesting to its commitment toward continually improving its systems and practices, and with the main objective being the best price-quality ratio, Lidl Cyprus stood out in this year’s Supply Chain & Logistics Awards. These awards highlighted and rewarded businesses based on their contribution, as well as their efforts to integrate innovative practices in the fields of supply chain, storage and logistics.

For the company, the honour rewards the automated order programme of its 20 stores operating in Cyprus, as well as its state-of-the-art logistics centre, based in Larnaca. This system seals, among other things, Lidl’s commitment to digital upgrades, with the main objective to simplify its logistics processes chain, so that consumers can enjoy products that fulfil its promise of ‘Quality for less’ as much as possible.

At the same time, the adoption of this modern system also contributes to the processes and decisions it takes for the supply-chain sector, with the aim of reducing its carbon footprint, contributing significantly towards the protection of the environment, by saving fuel and energy. In addition, Lidl’s contribution to the management of its waste, through better forecasting and management of its inventory, as well as the automation of its processes, has significantly contributed to proper management of its resources.

Lidl Cyprus continues to lead the way, optimising daily procedures for the benefit of its customers as well as its employees, thereby demonstrating its ceaseless efforts toward developing its activities and systems, with its main concern being that consumers enjoy the best value for their money.

