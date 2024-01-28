January 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Konia residents protest for removal of 5G tower

By Nikolaos Prakas00

Residents of Konia in Paphos demonstrated on Sunday calling for a 5G tower to be removed from their area.

The protest was organised outside the village’s primary school.

Participants in the protest held placards on which slogans such as “keep 5G antennas away from our children” and “no 5G in our school” were written.

The residents have sent a letter in January to the president, the house speaker the education minister, the interior minister, the deputy minister of research, innovation, and digital policy, the district administrator of Paphos and the company that owns the antenna.

The residents noted that they do not want such an antenna to operate in their area and ask that it be removed from the area immediately.  They added that because they have not had any progress they have today made a strong protest and mobilisation, considering that “as taxpaying citizens of this country their freedoms and rights are being violated”.

The residents of the area further note that other communities and municipalities have been given the opportunity to be informed of the intention to place 5G antennas and to express their opposition through the processes of their respective community councils.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

