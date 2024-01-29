Daily News Briefing

January 29, 2024

In today’s episode, UN Secretary-General Personal Envoy for Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin arrived in Cyprus on Sunday evening, according to the UN in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, three men arrested under suspicion of rioting during the Ael-Apollon match last week, were remanded for four days by the Limassol district court on Sunday.

Elsewhere, police conducted a raid on the central prisons on Sunday morning, to find information in relation to the case of prosecutor’s car set on fire.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

