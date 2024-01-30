January 30, 2024

Lidl donates €110,000 to Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society

Lidl donates over €110,000 to Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society

Lidl Cyprus, remaining true to its timeless corporate values, supports and steadily strengthens the important charitable work carried out by the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. Within this framework, and during a press conference held on January 30, 2024, at the offices of the Society in Nicosia, the company handed over a check worth €110,000 to the Society. The donation will cover the operating costs of two rooms, through the Palliative Care Centre Room Adoption Programme ‘Arodaphnousa’.

The sum was raised thanks to shoppers’ valuable contribution during Lidl Cyprus’ recent “Giving Love” campaign. Over December 11-31, 2023, with every digital scan of the Lidl Plus card, the company donated €0.50 to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. A total of 219,589 scans were carried out, from which a total of €109,794.50 was collected, and €110,000 donated.

Last year, in addition to this drive, Lidl Cyprus carried out various initiatives and actions to support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. This included full coverage of all expenses to hold two spectacular charity concerts entitled “200 Guitars with Nikos Portokaloglou”, from which all revenues, amounting to €40,000, were given to the Society. In addition, for the 11th consecutive year, the company covered the “Arodaphnousa” Palliative Care Centre’s Food Programme entirely, via product donations worth almost €20,000. Thus, for over a decade, the company has supported cancer patients, via the work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, with an overall contribution of over €1,000,000.

Lidl Cyprus, with consistency and responsibility towards society and its members, demonstrates its firm commitment to social contribution, on the way to a better tomorrow for all.

