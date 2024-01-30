January 30, 2024

UN Security Council renews Unficyp mandate

By Nikolaos Prakas046
unficyp

The UN Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution extending the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) mandate, which expires on Wednesday, for one more year.

The UN said that the force’s mandate is extended until January 31, 2025.

The resolution was adopted unanimously, as all 15 members of the council voted in favour.

This is the second time that the mandate has been renewed for a year rather than the previous six-monthly intervals.

