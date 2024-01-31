Cyprus in ‘top ten’ countries for xenophobia

Cyprus is among the ten most xenophobic countries, a study released by the University of Cyprus Centre for Field Studies (UCFS) on Wednesday revealed.

Compiled by Dr Harris Psaltis, the study on 31 countries is based on several polls on a range of topics surrounding immigration.

“Cyprus finds itself confronted with prevailing sentiments of xenophobia and reluctance towards immigration,” it said.

While 58 per cent of respondents agreed, to varying degrees, to allowing immigration of individuals of the same ethnic origin as the majority of the island’s residents, it was resisted when the question extended to individuals of different ethnic backgrounds or those hailing from economically challenged non-European countries.

Notably, 65 per cent disagreed, to some extent, with immigration of individuals of different nationalities, rising to 66 per cent when considering people from poorer non-European countries.

“Such sentiments place Cyprus among the ten most xenophobic countries participating in similar surveys, out of a total of 31,” the report said.

“This contrast in attitudes towards immigration of individuals of the same and different ethnic backgrounds underscores the presence of robust xenophobic sentiments in Cyprus,” the study said.

“Greek Cypriots appear to significantly differ from the general European attitude, exhibiting more negative stances towards immigration than the European average.”

The study further delved into public perceptions regarding the positive or negative impact of immigration on the economy, cultural life and Cyprus as a whole.

“The responses indicate the prevalence of a sense of threat, both realistic and symbolic, in the Cypriot collective consciousness,” it said.

Realistic threats, according to the study, involve fears related to physical risks, health or economic well-being. Similarly, symbolic threats encompass the sense of danger arising from the clash of one’s worldview or group with a ‘foreign’ perspective, including differences in religion, values, ethics, customs and traditions.

The data revealed a less positive attitude towards immigration between 2018 and 2020, particularly attributed to strong symbolic threats.

“A focused deterioration is observed in the subgroup of asylum seekers from third countries during this period, who became a focal point for xenophobic media and official political rhetoric emphasising security,” the study explained.

However, despite these negative trends, Cyprus showed a reduction in overall opposition to the idea of immigration over time.

“Specifically, attitudes towards immigration display signs of gradual improvement after 2012 when more negative attitudes were recorded, possibly due to heightened realistic threats during an economic crisis and austerity measures,” the study explained.

Its findings also stressed the critical role of the state in establishing a national integration plan for immigrants.

“Such a plan should adopt a holistic approach, addressing issues from the integration of immigrants and refugees into society, development of comprehensive education programmes, inclusion of immigrants in the Cypriot job market, to fostering contact between the indigenous and immigrant populations.”

However, the study also warned that a state-sponsored plan would need a shift from representations of immigrants as threats to a more humanitarian portrayal, viewing the migrant population as an opportunity for the development of Cyprus.

“This perspective, evident in the results of this research, aligns with positive attitudes towards immigration observed in many other European countries,” it concluded.