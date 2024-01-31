January 31, 2024

L’Atelier Robuchon again named island’s best restaurant

By Press Release00
In the short space of a few months, another prestigious distinction was bestowed upon L’Atelier Robuchon. The illustrious and multi-awarded restaurant, located in Ayia Napa Marina, took the first spot on the list of the island’s 50 Best Bars and Restaurants by WiZ GUIDE, the largest entertainment guide in Cyprus.

This marks the second consecutive year that L’Atelier Robuchon features on the list’s top 10 Cyprus restaurants. The establishment, a member of an international high gastronomy restaurant brand founded by Michelin-awarded chef Joel Robuchon, was number #2 on last year’s list.

“We are pleased and extremely proud that L’Atelier Robuchon was distinguished as the top restaurant in Cyprus,” said Ayia Napa Marina Hospitality Limited CEO Amr Samir, who, together with L’Atelier Robuchon Operations Manager Loucas Christou received the award from Annita Dimitriou, President of the House of Representatives. “This distinction is a result of our team’s hard work and dedication, as well as our clients’ trust in us,” continued CEO Samir. “We will continue on this path to offer our guests a unique gastronomy experience, one that is unmatched in Cyprus.”

The 50 Best Bars and Restaurants in Cyprus list by WiZ GUIDE resulted from the fierce competition among the island’s 1,834 dining establishments included in the online guide. A team of experts oversaw the evaluation process, whose criteria included the quality of raw ingredients, the chefs’ techniques, the creativity of the menus, and the establishments’ atmosphere and service.

In November 2023, L’Atelier scored another important distinction when it was named “Best restaurant in Cyprus for 2023” at the Athinorama Golden Chef Hats Awards.

L’Atelier Robuchon’s recognition as the top restaurant in Cyprus is another significant success for this gem of Ayia Napa Marina, as it highlights the establishment’s consistent emphasis on quality and the high gastronomy nature of its offerings.

