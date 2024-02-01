February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver05
4e1e1f32 3eee 42ce 9bb1 32994ccea9f4

In today’s episode, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou sought to ease concerns of a multi-million euro arbitration cost the government may be forced to pay out amid a halt in construction works at the liquefied natural gas terminal at Vasiliko.

Meanwhile, a study found Cyprus to be in the top ten most xenophobic countries.

Elsewhere, socioeconomic inequalities in Cyprus risk “further estrangement” between the two sides, the United Nations Security Council cautioned.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Paphos bike police respond to 71 incidents in a month

Tom Cleaver

‘Measures for Turkish Cypriots are an admission of guilt’

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus economic climate improves in January

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police arrest man for stealing four cars

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign