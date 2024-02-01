New month, new music

As February arrives, a new wave of musical events is added to Cyprus’ cultural calendar. From intimate and cosy acoustic sets to electrifying late-night boogies, the upcoming weeks have plenty in store for music lovers of all ages and tastes. Here is a pick of exciting live music performances.
Signalling a great month ahead, this week and weekend have several gigs to look forward to. In Larnaca, music fans will be entertained by the sounds of the popular local band Prospectus who return to Savino Live for another uplifting performance this Friday night.
In Nicosia, Sarah’s Jazz Club will welcome Erika Soteri and fellow musicians to the floor this Friday to perform soul music, jazz, funk and RnB. Joining her on stage will be Andreas Epaminonda on guitar, Max Daniels on bass, Kris Grecian on drums and Elina El-Malouli on backing vocals.
Also happening in Nicosia this weekend is a concert by Duetto 16 who will perform in the city for the first time. Taking over Arte Music Academy on Saturday evening, the performance will span four centuries of music creation tracing Italy, France, Russia, Spain and Brazil. Bringing the pieces to life will be Mariliza Papadouri on the violoncello and Demetris Papangelides on the classical guitar.
Next week, another local band will step onto the stage of Savino Live in Larnaca to deliver their funky, jazzy sound. Following their recent Nicosia performance, The Gandalfinis are set to perform in Larnaca on February 11, presenting a fusion of soul classics and originals.
A day before that, Minus One will head to Paphos for an explosive show full of rhythm and grooves. On February 10, Studio 54 Retro Club will welcome the popular Cypriot rock band for a night of pop-rock and lively tunes.
Halfway through the month, the Limassol Jazz Syndicate and George Kalopedis will perform a jazzy set at Billy Jo’s Sports & Rock Bar in Limassol, setting a romantic atmosphere for Valentine’s Day. Plenty more love-inspired performances are expected to take place that week, dressing the island with heartfelt melodies.
Prospectus Live
Local six-piece band performs live. February 2. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011
Erika Soteri & Band
A night of soul, jazz and funk. February 2. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711
Duetto 16
Concert with Mariliza Papadouri on the cello and Demetris Papaggelides on classical guitar. February 3. Arte Music Academy, Nicosia. 7.30pm-8.45pm. €12. Tel: 96-346657
The Gandalfinis
Local band plays jazz, soul and funk of cover and original music. February 11. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open 8pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011
Minus One
Popular pop-rock band performs live. February 10. Studio 54 Retro Club, Paphos. 10pm. €15 includes one drink. Tel: 99-232451. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Limassol Jazz Syndicate and George Kalopedis
Live jazz music. February 14. Billy Jo’s Sports & Rock Bar, Limassol. 9pm. €10. Tel: 7008-7030