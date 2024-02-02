February 2, 2024

List of major signings in the January transfer window

premier league manchester united v tottenham hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner in action following his loan move

Following is a list of major signings during the January transfer window, which closed on Feb. 1 (transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons):

ENGLAND

Ben Brereton Diaz: Sheffield United (loan)

Radu Dragusin: Tottenham Hotspur (26 million pounds)

Timo Werner: Tottenham Hotspur (loan)

Valentin Barco: Brighton & Hove Albion

Claudio Echeverri: Manchester City (12.5 million pounds)

Kalvin Phillips: West Ham United (loan)

Gio Reyna: Nottingham Forest (loan)

Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa

Adam Wharton: Crystal Palace

Armando Broja: Fulham (loan)

Sergio Reguilon: Brentford (loan)

SPAIN

Vitor Roque: Barcelona (40 million euros)

Hannibal Mejbri: Sevilla (loan)

Arthur Vermeeren: Atletico Madrid

Bertrand Traore: Villarreal

ITALY

Tajon Buchanan: Inter Milan (Seven million euros)

Isak Hien: Atalanta (nine million euros)

Filippo Terracciano: AC Milan (four million euros)

Djed Spence: Genoa (loan)

Hamed Traore: Napoli (loan)

Cyril Ngonge: Napoli (18 million euros)

Andrea Belotti: Fiorentina (loan)

Carlos Alcaraz: Juventus (loan)

GERMANY

Donny van de Beek: Eintracht Frankfurt (loan)

Eric Dier: Bayern Munich (loan)

Sasa Kalajdzic: Eintracht Frankfurt (loan)

Jaden Sancho: Borussia Dortmund (loan)

Eljif Elmas: RB Leipzig

Sacha Boey: Bayern Munich (30 million euros)

FRANCE

Lucas Beraldo: Paris St Germain (20 million euros)

Thilo Kehrer: Monaco (loan)

Mohamed-Ali Cho: Nice (12 million euros)

Gabriel Moscardo: PSG (20 million euros)

Nemanja Matic: Olympique Lyonnais (2.6 million euros)

Orel Mangala: Lyon (loan)

SAUDI ARABIA

Renan Lodi: Al-Hilal (23 million euros)

Ivan Rakitic: Al-Shabab

OTHER:

Leonardo Bonucci: Fenerbache (loan)

Rade Krunic: Fenerbache (loan)

Jordan Henderson: Ajax

Ivan Perisic: Hajduk Split (loan)

Ivan Rakitic: Al-Shabab

Luis Henrique: Botafogo

