Arbitrum (ARB) climb halted; Bitcoin (BTC) finds strong footing; NuggetRush (NUGX) excites Meme enthusiasts and investors

TLDR

Arbitrum sees a drop in momentum.

Bitcoin trades above $40,000, with further upside anticipated in the coming days.

NuggetRush nears its launch, and analysts predict a 70x jump.

The crypto market has been a rollercoaster since the SEC decision on Bitcoin ETFs in January. The ETF impact on crypto prices after the market’s launch—day 1 of trading—was an upswing. BTC soared past $48,000, and altcoins rallied. However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, as the crypto market took a downturn afterward, with Bitcoin dipping as low as $38,000.

Following the rise in investor sentiment post BTC ETF, Arbitrum’s (ARB) bullish climb has been halted, while Bitcoin (BTC) has gained a strong footing above $40,000. Meanwhile, NuggetRush (NUGX), an emerging and exciting P2E memecoin, prepares to skyrocket after launch.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

NuggetRush (NUGX): An exciting P2E Memecoin

NuggetRush (NUGX) has been stirring up quite a buzz as its launch nears. In the fifth round of the ICO, a token costs only $0.018, with its listing price set at $0.020. Participating in the presale ahead of its listing is a cool 11% return. Even more is its anticipated jump after launch, with analysts predicting a 70x rally, positioning it as the best new crypto to invest in today.

Its potential return isn’t the only thing stirring excitement. In a unique move, it stands at the intersection of memes, GameFi, and play-to-earn (P2E), putting it on the list of meme coins with potential. More than just a meme and boasting competitive advantages over typical dog coins, NUGX has emerged as a favorite.

The P2E game—yet to launch—will be built around a novel concept, which is gold mining. It will feature an immersive and thrilling gameplay experience, with players going on fun quests and collecting valuable in-game rewards.

On the NFT marketplace, collected items can be traded for real gold or cash. Besides functioning as the in-game currency, NUGX will also serve as a governance token, giving it tangible use cases. To become an early adopter, click the link below.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

Arbitrum (ARB): Rally halted

Arbitrum (ARB) is one of the market’s top altcoins, popularly for its role as an Ethereum layer-two (L2) scaling solution. It employs optimistic rollups, which assist with improving its speed, cost-efficiency, and scalability on Ethereum. Some of its competitive advantages within the L2 ecosystem include lower fees and higher throughputs.

After a notable surge in its price, Arbitrum is experiencing a price decline, bowing to bearish pressure. Investors taking profit can be identified as the main reason behind the drop, with a further decline expected in the coming days.

Nevertheless, its downswing isn’t expected to last for long. Hence, Arbitrum’s current price is a great entry point, as it positions investors for even greater gains, making it a good crypto to buy.

Bitcoin (BTC): $40,000 support

Bitcoin (BTC), crypto’s poster boy and the best cryptocurrency, is once again in the spotlight. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January gave it much exposure and officially introduced it to Wall Street. With investing in BTC ETFs now a dream in the US, more countries are expected to follow suit.

Prior to the SEC approving 11 spot Bitcoin ETF applications, the price of BTC was soaring in anticipation. On January 11—a day after approval and the launch of the ETF market—Bitcoin surged past $48,000. Although in a twist that caught many by surprise, it dipped afterward, retesting $38,000.

However, following a recent market rally, Bitcoin has gathered steam. It is currently trading above $40,000—critical support. With further upside anticipated in the coming days, BTC is one to bet on.

Conclusion

In the crypto market today, Arbitrum is experiencing a slight dip in momentum while Bitcoin gains a strong footing at $40,000. Meanwhile, NuggetRush, an exciting P2E memecoin, is gearing up to explode after its launch. You can become an early holder by clicking the link below.

Visit NuggetRush Presale Website

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more