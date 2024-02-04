February 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Arsenal beat lacklustre Liverpool to close gap

By Reuters News Service00
premier league arsenal v liverpool
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their second goal with Kai Havertz

Arsenal spiced up an already intriguing Premier League title race as they beat lacklustre leaders Liverpool 3-1 to slice the gap to two points on Sunday.

Arsenal deserved the points although they would not have expected a helping hand from an awful defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson which allowed Gabriel Martinelli to restore their lead in the 67th minute.

Substitute Leandro Trossard then soothed any late nerves among the Emirates faithful as he secured the victory in stoppage time with a shot through Alisson’s legs.

Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal an early lead with a cool finish in the 14th minute but a Gabriel own goal on the stroke of halftime undid all of their good work.

Heading for only their second league defeat of the season, Liverpool’s frustrations boiled over as Ibrahima Konate was sent off in the closing minutes for a second booking after a foul on Kai Havertz.

Arsenal’s win lifted them to second on 49 points to Liverpool’s 51 with both clubs having played 23 games. Champions Manchester City, who play on Monday, have 46 from 21 games.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Man United beat West Ham, Chelsea lose to Wolves

Reuters News Service

Brighton bounce back with easy win over Palace

Reuters News Service

Burnley come from behind to earn dramatic draw with Fulham

Reuters News Service

Branthwaite earns late point for Everton in 2-2 draw with Tottenham

Reuters News Service

Haaland ready to start for the first time in two months

Reuters News Service

Mercedes boss admits Hamilton bombshell took him by surprise

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign