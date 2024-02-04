February 4, 2024

Man United beat West Ham, Chelsea lose to Wolves

By Reuters News Service00
premier league manchester united v west ham united
Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday, becoming the youngest player in Man United history to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho netted twice after Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday as the Old Trafford side beat West Ham United 3-0 to climb above the visitors into sixth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

On the heels of a 4-3 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, Erik ten Hag’s team now have 38 points after 23 games, eight adrift of fourth spot. The Hammers are seventh with 36.

Hojlund scored in the 23rd minute when Casemiro prodded the ball forward after West Ham failed to clear a high ball. The Dane knocked the ball past a couple of defenders before firing home from the centre of the box into the bottom corner.

Hojlund, who did not score his first league goal until Dec. 26, became the youngest player in the Old Trafford team’s history to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

Garnacho doubled the lead in the 49th after his shot from the corner of the box took a big deflection to send substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way.

The Argentine netted his second in the 84th after Kalvin Phillips lost the ball and Scott McTominay pounced, finding Garnacho in the box.

Wolves hammer Chelsea 4-2 with Cunha hat-trick
A hat-trick from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha again exposed Chelsea’s defensive frailties as the visitors came from behind to record a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea, who lost 4-1 at Liverpool in midweek, went ahead in the 20th minute through Cole Palmer. But two minutes later Joao Gomes found Brazilian compatriot Cunha whose shot took a big deflection off Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.

Wolves’ second just before halftime hit Axel Disasi and was given as an own-goal with Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic wrongfooted.

Cunha made it 3-1 midway through the second half, after Pedro Neto caught Chelsea on the break, and scored his third from the spot in the 82nd after being brought down by defender Malo Gusto.

Brazilian Silva scored a consolation header with four minutes of normal time remaining but by then many home supporters were already leaving the stadium.

