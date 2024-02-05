February 5, 2024

Motorcyclist dies in fatal traffic accident

By Staff Reporter0187
fatal crash larnaca
Photo source: Cyprus Police

A traffic accidents led to the death of a 24-year-old motorcyclist in Larnaca on Sunday night.

The victim, named as Marios Roditis, was riding a large capacity motorbike when, in circumstance under investigation, a saloon car driven by a 62-year-old man collided with the bike.

According to police, the fatal accident happened at around 8pm on Lysou Sadama Avenue and the victim on was taken to Larnaca general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The collision injured the driver and three of the four occupants of the saloon car, who were also taken to the hospital where they were discharged after receiving first aid.

Examinations carried out at the scene indicate that the driver of the car attempted to reverse, as a result of which he cut off the path of the motorcycle driver, who was coming from the opposite side, causing the collision. It appears the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Police noted that the car driver was subjected to an alcotest test and a drug test with negative results.

A warrant was issued against the driver and he was arrested shortly before midnight.

