Art is not only for walls

By Eleni Philippou00
5

Nicosia’s art scene welcomes several new art shows this month, and adding to the cultural calendar is a showcase at Alpha CK Art Gallery by Greek artist Thanasis Lala. Titled I Volta tou Mialou me tin Psychi (The Walk of the Brain and the Psych), the exhibition opens this on night and continues on Saturday with an artistic happening featuring the artist.

The exhibition is a collection of artistic ideas gathered to prove that art can live everywhere, and that art is not only for walls but can be applied to everyday objects, covering surfaces as well as corners. The exhibition offers an artistic perspective with colourful proposals for movement in a time when humans have all transformed into permanent residents of the couch and the chair. “In an anti-erotic era, let us fall in love again with our shared life,” say organisers.

“Whenever I am called a painter, sculptor, visual artist – not unjustly, seeing what I do and translating it into a role – I react, repeating that I do not feel like a painter, sculptor, visual artist, author… I am ‘my need’’ to speak about the darkness, in times illuminated with ‘exaggeration’,” the artist adds. “Every time I use tools and materials to hide or ‘reveal’ elements that we carry and burden us, while they should make us lighter and happier.”

 

I Volta tou Mialou me tin Psychi

Exhibition by Greek artist Thanasis Lala. February 9-24. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm and 7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:22-751325. www.ackgallery.com

