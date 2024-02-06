Daily News Briefing

February 6, 2024

By Tom Cleaver05
In today’s episode, Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kursat, wanted for selling Greek Cypriot properties in the north, will be extradited to Cyprus from Italy next week.

Meanwhile, the government may have to make “painful decisions” regarding the liquefied natural gas terminal at Vasiliko.

Elsewhere, British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq drew the ire of both sides of the island after making an intervention on the Cyprus problem.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

