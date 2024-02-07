Dancers from top ballet companies in Cyprus

Celebrating love and the majestic world of dance is an upcoming event that returns to Cyprus to enrich the local cultural calendar. Back again this February is the Celebrity Ballet Gala which will present a brand-new programme of contemporary ballet and dance to audiences this Valentine’s Day.
Two shows are set to take place at Limassol’s Pattihio Theatre on February 13 and 14 ready to offer moments of choreographic bliss from acclaimed world artists. Titled Celebrity Ballet Gala: Contemporary, the programme explores the relationship between people and historical events and reimagine it in the context of modern times. The gala will feature works by modern choreographers, reflecting the latest trends in the world of ballet and dance.
Audiences can expect a never-before-seen programme in Cyprus, featuring the leading soloists, prima ballerinas, and premieres from the world’s most famous ballet theatres. The event will showcase the first-time-in-Cyprus performances of contemporary works by top artists from the Stuttgart Ballet, Monte Carlo Theatre, ex-Studio Wayne McGregor’s dancers, Bolshoi Theatre, and Ballet de Bordeaux.
The star-studded cast includes Victoria Ananyan, Simone Tribuna, Agnes Su, Adhonay Soares, James Pett, Travis Clausen-Knight, Mathilde Froustey, Oleg Rogachev, Igor Tsvirko, Kristina Kretova and Aleksandr Mogilev.
Building on the triumphs of past endeavours, including the enchanting Gala Celebrate the Love in February 2023 and the grandeur of the Freedom Celebrity Ballet Gala at Kourion in October 2023, the Gala now returns, again pushing the boundaries of cultural expression in Cyprus.
Last February, the Celebrate the Love event enchanted audiences, exploring the theme of love through the artistry of ballet. Subsequently, the breathtaking Freedom Celebrity Ballet Gala at Kourion in October 2023 celebrated freedom against the backdrop of a magnificent outdoor setting. Now, as artists and organisers are gearing up for the 2024 Valentine’s edition, they invite the public to join them in a remarkable event as they continue to shape and elevate Cyprus’ cultural landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet.
Celebrity Ballet Gala: Contemporary
Ballet and dance performance with artists from some of the world’s most famous ballet theatres. February 13-14. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. www.celebritygala.eu