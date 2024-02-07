February 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballSport

Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in thriller to return to Asian Cup final

By Reuters News Service00
afc asian cup semi final iran v qatar
Qatar players celebrate after the final whistle

Hosts and defending champions Qatar beat Iran 3-2 in a thrilling Asian Cup semi-final on Wednesday at Al Thumama Stadium where striker Almoez Ali scored the winner to set up a title clash with Jordan.

Iran opened the scoring when Sardar Azmoun scored with an overhead kick in the fourth minute but Qatar equalised when Jassem Gaber’s shot from range took a deflection and looped over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand into the net.

The hosts had the upper hand when Akram Afif danced into the box and scored a scorcher just before halftime but Iran levelled when they won a penalty for handball, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh putting away the spot kick to make it 2-2.

But with time running out, Ali — top scorer in 2019 — scored the winner for Qatar when he turned and fired into the bottom corner while Iran’s hopes of a comeback took a hit when Shojae Khalilzadeh was sent off late in the game.

Qatar will look to win their second title when they play first-time finalists Jordan on Saturday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Footballers call for European fan safety standards

Jonathan Shkurko

Greece to allow fans at top matches, with strict rules

Reuters News Service

Usyk missed daughter’s birth while training for postponed Fury fight

Reuters News Service

A step too far for S. Korea and Klinsmann’s ‘zombie football’

Reuters News Service

Pochettino struggling to connect with Chelsea fans

Reuters News Service

Sevilla call for action after Ocampos touched ‘inappropriately’ by fan

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign