New era begins for DeLeMa McCann Cyprus

As one of the island’s largest, most dynamic communication companies, DeLeMa McCann Cyprus, affiliated with the global McCann network, is further strengthening its team by empowering a new generation of professionals, each already serving the company.

In collaboration with the valuable experience of the leadership team, these capable and dynamic executives will take over the development of the company, leading it into a new era. A company that will continue to offer 360° communication services, including: strategy development, creative, media, online and digital, PR, events and promotions.

Referencing the new chapter in the company’s long history, DeLeMa McCann CEO Despo Lefkariti announced that Selene Alexia Christodoulou and Andreas Pavlou, will take on the roles of Co-Managing Directors, to continue DeLeMa’s vision and progress.

At the side of Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Julia Papamichael will be Myrto Panagiotidou, who has had many years of experience as Digital Creative Director, and who is now stepping into the demanding and creative role of Creative Director.

The post of Media Director is to be filled by George Souglidis, guided in his new duties by Irini Kalogirou Karoli – Vice President & Chief Media Officer.

Additionally, Christiana Chrysostomou as Client Service Director and Theano Papastavrou as Growth Director are also assuming new roles, rewarding their long professional career at DeLeMa McCann.

Furthermore, Chrystalla Theodoridou is undertaking the role of Head of HR & Office Manager, with Sophia Vassiliou sealing her long-standing presence at DeLeMa by assuming the duties of Finance Manager.

Meanwhile, it is also worth mentioning that Ioanna Kasoulidou returned recently to the company’s leadership tier, assuming the duties of Project and Relations Director.

Based on the values and principles that have guided it since its foundation, DeLeMa McCann continues to operate with professionalism and respect, with full transparency, absent any hidden charges to the client, and always placing people and teamwork at the core of its work culture.

Innovative, with highly creative and effective communication campaigns, oriented towards sustainable development, social responsibility and innovation, DeLeMa creates a dynamic working environment of continuous development and inspiration. Investing in the personal development of its people in the rapidly growing communication industry is an important factor both for them and for the company’s development.

At the same time, DeLeMa fosters teamwork so that each member feels a sense of honesty, security, respect and encouragement, as well as receiving appreciation for their contribution.

The company’s open-plan premises favour continuous teamwork and the exchange of ideas, to achieve the best result for each brand. DeLeMa offers modern work areas where employees can focus on their projects in a pleasant environment, with equipped rooms for brainstorming, meetings, and quiet spaces for more demanding tasks.

DeLeMa McCann has supported its staff since its inception, offering the opportunity to work from home whenever necessary. The company has also put on creative events for its employees and their children, as well as organised surprises to provide even more fun and beautiful moments in the working environment.

It is unsurprising, therefore, that the European Union recognised DeLeMa McCann Cyprus with the “Gender Equality Best Practice Employers in Europe” award. The distinction sees DeLeMa included as one of the Continent’s five companies that actively support gender equality, demonstrating, once again, its pioneering philosophy towards generating a work environment with full equality for all, without discrimination.