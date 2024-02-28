February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EIB vice president in Cyprus for official meetings

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
EIB (file photo)

The Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Kyriakos Kakouris, is set to embark on an official visit to Cyprus on Thursday and Friday.

The visit, according to an announcement released on Wednesday by the Finance Ministry, will include a series of meetings with key Cypriot officials.

Accompanied by a delegation from the EIB responsible for financing matters in Cyprus, Kakouris will engage in discussions with various state officials.

The agenda features meetings with the Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works, Alexis Vafiadis, as well as the Directors-General of the Ministries of Education, Culture, and Sport; Interior; and the president of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC).

The discussions during these meetings will revolve around collaboration between Cyprus and the EIB, focusing on the bank’s activities within the framework of joint efforts to support the Cypriot economy.

Furthermore, on February 29, 2024, at 11:00 in the Multipurpose Hall of the Ministry of Finance, a presentation on the EIB’s annual financial results for the year 2023 will take place.

The presentation will also cover the bank’s initiatives in Cyprus during the same period and highlight the advisory services provided by the institution.

The opening address will be delivered by the Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

