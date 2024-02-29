Cyprus Central Bank and Bank of Greece to formalise cooperation

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) and the Bank of Greece are set to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation, formalising collaboration in specific areas such as resilience exercises, as well as technological and climate-related risks.

The memorandum, which will be signed at midday on Friday, March 1, aims to strengthen knowledge exchange between the two Central Banks.

The signing ceremony will be attended by Bank of Greece governor Yiannis Stournaras and CBC governor Constantinos Herodotou. Brief statements on current affairs and the European economy will follow.

It should be noted that due to the impending meeting of the ECB Board of Directors, a quiet period will be observed on the day of the memorandum signing.

Therefore, the CBC explained that statements will exclusively address the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation and the relations between the two central banks.