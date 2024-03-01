March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Grant scheme for new business activity extended by 6 months

By Souzana Psara00
cyprus business now startup 1

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry this week announced the extension of the deadline by six months, for approved applicants, to fully implement their investment proposals under the first call of a grant scheme that seeks to boost new business activity.

Specifically, according to the announcement, the complete execution of the projects included in the plan should now be finalised within thirty months, instead of the previously required twenty-four, from the date of the approval letter.

Furthermore, considering this decision, it is important to note that point 12.2 of the plan’s guide has been revised.

Consequently, it now states that “the full implementation and completion of their investments, by the conditions set in the Public Financing Agreement, should be achieved within thirty (30) months from the date of the approval letter they receive from the Ministry”.

Moreover, the announcement clarifies that the date of completion of the investment will be determined based on invoices and other documents and/or by on-site inspection.

For those interested in further details or need the revised design guide, it is available on the website of the Industry and Technology service, providing a comprehensive source of information and guidance for applicants.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Cyprus Stock Exchange budget approved for 2024

Souzana Psara

Cyprus to see robust GDP growth in next 3 years — domestic demand and tech industry key factors

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Worldcoin’s surge attracts investors; NuggetRush seen as the next big thing

CM Guest Columnist

House approves corporate tax levy abolition — government questioned on lost revenue

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Hospitality Awards honour tourism standouts

Souzana Psara

Dormant Ethereum Whale moves ETH; Rising curiosity in Near Protocol and emerging AI Altcoin

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign