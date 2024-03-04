March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Arsenal’s Partey back for Sheffield United visit, Arteta says

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: premier league arsenal v afc bournemouth
The Ghana international has had multiple injury problems this season and hasn't played since October

Thomas Partey is set to return to the Arsenal squad after a four-month absence when they visit bottom side Sheffield United on Monday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The Ghana international has had multiple injury problems this season and hasn’t played since October, with just four Premier League appearances this campaign.

“Thomas has a session before the last game and now he’s done two consecutive sessions and he should be part of the squad,” Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu, both out with calf issues, are close to recovery but not certain for Monday, Arteta said.

“It’s possible but we’ll have to wait and see, especially the last two sessions on Saturday and Sunday,” he added.

Forward Gabriel Jesus, who was on the bench during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United after a knee injury earlier this month, needs more time before he can play a full game, the manager said.

“Gabriel is fit enough. How long he will last, that’s very different. We didn’t want to take any risks,” Arteta said about the Brazil international.

Arteta said Sheffield United are a well-coached side who are difficult to beat.

“It will be a tough match… when you are (in the relegation zone) you really want to get out of it as quick as possible,” he said.

“We have a lot to play for as well and this is a big game for us.”

Arsenal are third with 58 points after 26 matches, two points behind leaders Liverpool. United, with 13 points, are 11 points off the safety zone.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

BAOFinancial T20 Cup gets underway in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Nadal hails ‘amazing’ Alcaraz after exhibition defeat

Reuters News Service

Foden double fires City to comeback win in Manchester derby

Reuters News Service

World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA’s Infantino jokesCairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Reuters News Service

Last-gasp Nunez goal puts Liverpool four points clear of City

Reuters News Service

Verstappen takes dominant win in Bahrain season opener

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign