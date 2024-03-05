March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Ancoria Bank expands into Greece with new digital product

By Press Release01
Ancoria Bank expands into Greece with new digital product

Since its inception, Ancoria Bank has set high targets and invested in cutting-edge technology to offer its customers a unique banking experience. Taking advantage of its European passport licence, Ancoria Bank has strategically expanded into Greece, by offering a new digital product for consumers: Microloan for Payment of the Annual Road Tax.

This product, developed internally by Ancoria Bank’s expert team, is accessible via the platform wallet+ of the award-winning InsurTech company, Hellas Direct, with instant disbursement, enabled by an automated evaluation and decision-making mechanism (algorithm) based on the bank’s criteria. Notably, Ancoria Bank has already received an overwhelming response, with over 20,000 applications in just three months.

Ancoria Bank has achieved a milestone by using APIs to connect with important institutions in Greece, in order to offer this product, without a physical presence in the country. The fact that the Microloan for Payment of the Annual Road Tax has already been awarded at Greece’s Digital Finance Awards 2024 proves, once again, the Bank is constantly evolving via innovative digital solutions, which aim to make the banking experience accessible to everyone.

The Greek public’s positive response and trust in Ancoria Bank and the product, strengthen Ancoria’s commitment to continue its banking operations in Greece, offering further innovative digital products in the near future, through its European passport licence.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

MSPS toasts revamped identity, philosophy at new offices

Press Release

Hellenic: ‘My Account 18-25’ offers youth exclusive benefits

Press Release

XM sponsorship of ARIS supports startup ecosystem

Press Release

Support Pink: Bean Bar drive for Europa Donna Cyprus

Press Release

PrivilEDGE club: BoC redefines private, affluent banking

Press Release

Century Travel taking 2025 Marella Cruises bookings

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign