March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Toyota to invest $2 billion in Brazil, according to Brazilian VP

By Reuters News Service01
toyota

Japanese automaker Toyota (7203.T) will announce on Tuesday an 11 billion real ($2.2 billion) investment for the next few years in Brazil, the South American country’s vice-president said on Sunday.

Toyota said in a statement earlier on Sunday, after local media had first reported the new investments, it had no comment on potential future plans.

Brazil’s vice-president and minister for industry Geraldo Alckmin said on social media the investments will be unveiled at an event in Toyota’s factory in the city of Sorocaba, Sao Paulo state.

He added the investments are expected to create 2,000 jobs and launch new models.

Local newspaper O Globo’s columnist Lauro Jardim, which reported earlier on Sunday the planned investment, said Toyota will make a hybrid car and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the Sorocaba unit, without specifying the models involved.

Toyota would be the latest global automaker to unveil plans for extra investment in Brazil this year, following companies such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors (GM.N) and Hyundai Motor (005380.KS).

($1 = 4.9541 reais)

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

University of Cyprus hosts informatics day for high school students

Souzana Psara

Swiss National Bank loses $3.6 billion in 2023

Reuters News Service

Santander cuts 320 US jobs in digital shift, according to reports

Reuters News Service

Deposit interest rates decrease in January, according to CBC

Kyriacos Nicolaou

University of Nicosia and Junior Achievement highlight business education

Souzana Psara

Celestyal Cruises and the Cyprus Maritime Academy sign cooperation agreement

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign