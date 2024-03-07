March 7, 2024

Local tourism board promoting Paphos in Berlin

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
The Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap), along with several hoteliers from the district, actively took part in the ITB Berlin International Tourism Exhibition from March 4 to March 7, 2024, according to an announcement by the board.

In its announcement, Etap stated that “Germany is identified as a high-priority market that could significantly contribute to the tourism recovery, extend the tourist season, and attract visitors on a year-round basis”.

Moreover, the board explained that apart from presenting Paphos’ attractions for summer visitors, various market segments will be highlighted during the exhibition, including sports tourism, special interest tourism, tourism geared for people aged over 55 years old, environmental interests, outdoor activities, and more.

Additionally, throughout the exhibition, tourism officials and hoteliers will have the opportunity to gather valuable insights regarding the final scheduling for 2024.

This includes obtaining a comprehensive overview of forecasts regarding the flow of tourists from Germany to Paphos for the upcoming summer season.

The exhibition serves as a platform for networking and information exchange, allowing participants to gain a deeper understanding of the preferences and expectations of German tourists, thus facilitating strategic planning and collaboration between Cyprus and Germany in the tourism sector.

Paphos aims to position itself as an attractive, year-round destination with diverse offerings beyond the traditional summer appeal.

It should be noted that Cyprus’ delegation at the conference is being led by Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis, who is engaging in several meetings in the context of the conference.

A ministry statement said that during his visit to Germany, Koumis has scheduled meetings with tourism ministers from Greece, Israel, and Malta.

These meetings, the announcement explained, “aim to foster collaborative efforts and strengthen ties in the tourism sector between Cyprus and these nations”.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

