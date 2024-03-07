March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1Sport

Red Bull suspend woman who accused F1 boss Horner

By Reuters News Service00
bahrain grand prix
The woman who accused team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has been suspended by Red Bull

Formula One champions Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the team could not comment on internal employment matters.

Horner was due to appear later in a regular FIA press conference at the Saudi Grand Prix.

The move came after Horner, who denied all allegations against him, was cleared by an independent investigation last week.

The employee has not been named by the team and details of the allegations remain confidential, although purported evidence was emailed anonymously to F1 media and key figures in the paddock last week.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban

Reuters News Service

Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training

Reuters News Service

Man City through to quarters after easy win over Copenhagen, Real hold on to squeeze past RB Leipzig

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Sevens Championship returns

Press Release

Sheffield United heading for unwanted place in history

Reuters News Service

Germany’s Scholz marks 100-day countdown to Euro 2024

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign