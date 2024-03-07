March 7, 2024

Stacks (STX) and Aptos (APT) battle severe price fluctuations as Pullix (PLX) registers almost $3M TVL in a day

Despite undergoing a bull run driven by the recent spike in Bitcoin’s price, fluctuations and daily volatility are still a strong influence in the crypto market. Notably, Stacks (STX) token and Aptos (APT) are maintaining a positive weekly and monthly price trajectory; albeit, with notable fluctuations that pose a threat to the token’s value. In a different scenario, Pullix stands out as one of the top DeFi projects currently available. Currently on the brink of securing its third listing on BitMart, Pullix recently recorded a trading volume of over $2.5 million within a 24-hour period of listing on Uniswap.

Stacks (STX) desperately tries to recover from weekly loss after sever price

Losing by over 7% in the past week, Stacks (STX) token is battling with bearish pressure as it tries to recover above its support price of $3.0885. Despite its relentless struggle to achieve prices, Stacks is still maintaining a positive outlook as it reflects a 93.19% monthly gain.

Stacks price is currently holding in a weekly price range of $2.86 and $3.39, however, according to the price trajectory of the token in the past year, Stacks has increased by 292.38%, signifying that the possibility of another substantial rise this year is certain. Ultimately, Stacks is positioned among the favorable cryptos for investment or major gains in 2024.

Aptos Crypto (APT) finally recovers from its yearly loss as it experiences bull market

Gaining by over 44.67% in the past month, Aptos has been able to recover from its year long fall below its support price of $11.2807. Now rising by over 11.89% in the past year, Aptos began another bullish year with the price of APT token expected to rank among highest valued tokens this year.

While Aptos price battles with severe fluctuations to maintain a positive price outlook, the token is faring well in both market cap and trading volume as both experienced a daily increase of 5.44% and 37.49% respectively. Experts foresee Aptos crypto surpassing its current weekly price range of $9.81 and $12.98 before the end of the month.

Pullix (PLX) can potentially surpass over $5M in trading volume once it lists on BiMart few days away

Pullix (PLX) has seen remarkable success since its ICO, securing listings on Uniswap and CoinGecko.With over $2.5 million in trading volume in 24 hours, confidence in the platform is growing within the DeFi space as on of the best DeFi projects with amazing and massive earning potential this year.

After launching on Uniswap with a starting price of $0.168, Pullix price has seen a substantial jump of over 150% to a current price of $0.445 in less than 2 days since its listing. Experts are already predicting another significant price jump when Pullix lists on BitMart on March 7.

Bringing its unique exchange platform which blends centralized and decentralized features into the DeFi market, Pullix ensures seamless trading experiences which includes high liquidity and top notch user security. 

Additionally, Pullix has locked its liquidity on Uniswap for two years, emphasizing its commitment to stability. With other features like its Copy Trading and Profit Share Model, which offers PLX holders a portion of the platform’s daily revenue, Pullix holds an impressive earning opportunity that positions it as the possible highest gainer this month.

