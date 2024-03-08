March 8, 2024

Today’s Weather: Snow possible in Troodos

By Tom Cleaver01
Snowfall in Platania (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

A possible flurry of snow is expected to fall on the highest peaks of the Troodos mountain range on Friday.

Elsewhere on the island, partial cloud cover is forecast, with the possibility of isolated rain, with showers, isolated thunderstorms, and even hail expected in the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 19C inland and on the coasts, with a high of 9C in the mountains.

Strong winds, up to five on the Beaufort scale, are possible on the coasts.

Overnight, increased cloud and isolated showers are expected, particularly in the west of the island.

Temperatures will drop to 6C inland, 10C on the coasts, and 2C in the mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Partial cloud will persist through Saturday and Sunday before clearer weather and sunny skies are expected to return on Monday.

