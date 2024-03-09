March 9, 2024

Books and music in Paphos

fluboe trio

To start off the second week of March, Technopolis 20 in Paphos has not one but two events planned for Monday. Taking place first is a book presentation by June Megennis, before a concert with the Fluboe Trio.

The pre-concert book presentation will begin at 6pm introducing Megennis’ Tears and Symphony – a Musical Journey to audience members. In the book, Megennis talks about her life and experiences of being at the heart of some of Europe’s pre-eminent operatic and musical organisations since 1964. These have included the London Opera Centre, the Royal Opera House, the London Symphony Orchestra, the European Community Youth Orchestra, JHS International Marketing and as general manager of the Chamber Orchestra Europe, from its inception in 1981 until her retirement in 2006.

Throughout her fascinating career, Megennis crossed paths with many respected conductors, musicians, vocalists and other well-known personalities from the world of classical music and her book shares several first-hand anecdotes from behind the scenes.

After the book presentation, the focus on music will continue as Technopolis 20 welcomes three musicians on stage. At 8pm leading Baroque musicians Klaus Storm, Florian Rabe and Agnes Tang, also known as the Fluboe Trio, will perform masterpieces by Georg Philipp Telemann, Georg Friedrich Händel, Domenico Scarlatti, Jean Philippe Rameau and Jakob Friedrich Kleinknecht, charming audiences with a unique repertoire.

 

Book Presentation

‘Tears and Symphony – a musical journey’ written by June Megennis. March 11. Technopolis 20, Nicosia. 6pm. Tel: 7000-2420

The Fluboe Trio

Live Baroque music. March 11. Technopolis 20, Nicosia. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

