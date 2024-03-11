March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTech & Science

Amazon’s AWS removes data transfer fees for clients switching to rivals

By Reuters News Service00
aws amazon

Amazon’s AWS (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday that customers who want to transfer their data to another cloud service provider will not have to pay any network fees globally.

Regulators around the world have been probing companies’ use of such fees, with critics saying they stifle competition.

Under the European Union’s incoming Data Act, cloud providers will be forced to make it easier for customers to switch to competitors.

Meanwhile, British media regulator Ofcom has asked the UK’s antitrust authority to investigate Amazon, Google and market-leader Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) dominance of Britain’s cloud market.

Earlier this year, Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google Cloud service removed its own fees and said it would make it easier for customers to swap providers, but warned unfair licensing practices remained an issue.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

JPMorgan credits Ethereum for Crypto boost; Whales favoring this new AI Altcoin over Solana

CM Guest Columnist

Bitcoin NFTs overtakes Ethereum NFTs: Whale accumulation fuel Pepe and NuggetRush rally

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

The artistic flair inspiring greener European cities

CM Guest Columnist

Europe needs fast, focused tech industry policy, Dutch minister says

Reuters News Service

Google rolls out changes for users, apps developers as EU tech rules loom

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign