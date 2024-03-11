March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

20-year-old dies after plunging off Limassol cliff (updated)

By Iole Damaskinos0650
fatal crash
Photo: CNA

A 20-year-old man, named as Demetris Michael, died on Sunday night when the vehicle he was driving crashed off a cliff in Limassol.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, which happened in the area of Ayia Phyla.

This is the fifth fatal accident recorded this year, head of Limassol traffic police Marios Charalambous said.

Charalambous said that police had received a distress call from the victim’s mobile at 7.40pm to emergency number 112.

On the basis of the mobile’s coordinates, police, firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, where the overturned vehicle was located.

Fire fighters removed the body from the wreckage and he was taken to Limassol hospital where his death was officially pronounced.

According to Charalambous, the vehicle hit the guardrail above the cliff, crashed through it, and dropped about 50 meters down the ravine.

The deceased had not been wearing a seat belt and initial evidence showed no sign of attempts to brake, police said.

The exact circumstances of the crash are under ongoing investigation.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

