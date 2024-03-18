Four series to binge over the long weekend(s)

Time off? Invest it in some good TV says CONSTANTINOS PSILLIDES

With three long weekends back-to-back (Green Monday, March 25, and April 1) you can do a lot of catching up on your favourite films and series! Get serious, turn the lights down, order pizza, cancel all your appointments and get down to some good ol’, hardcore binge-watching.

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

In 2019, Guy Ritchie released The Gentlemen, a movie about how Hugh Grant doing a borderline offensive cockney accent should be a crime punishable by death. Also, about a ruthless gangster who tries to get out of the Business by selling his business. That business being growing cannabis in the huge estates of British aristocrats, who know how to spend money but don’t know how to earn it. The movie was ok and apparently Ritchie had more to say, as he pitched a spin-off series to Netflix that takes place within the same universe but without anyone from the main cast returning.

The series tells the story of Edward, the second son of a duke who unexpectedly inherits both the title and his father’s estate. Upon learning how his father managed to keep the estate afloat (by allowing said criminals to grow cannabis away from prying eyes) Edward decides to enter the drug game.

This series is classic Guy Ritchie. British to a fault, fast-paced, action-packed and bordering on the absurd, just enough to entertain but not crossing into ridiculous territory. With only eight episodes this is a great and easy watch!

Shogun (FX)

We live in an era where sequels, prequels and reboots reign supreme. Brand recognition reigns supreme and studios would much rather invest in an IP that is recognisable (even if the end product is mediocre at best) than try something new. There are limits though. Some things are – for now at least – untouchable. Can you even imagine the uproar if anyone tried to remake The Lord of the Rings trilogy? Rings of Power tried to do its own thing and hardcore fans tore it to shreds.

Shogun, the iconic mini-series from the 80s based on a book by James Clavell tells the story of a sailor from England and how he ended up in Japan and at the side of a powerful warlord Yoshi Toranaga. It was groundbreaking for its time, one of the greatest moments of American TV and made Japanese culture more acceptable and respected in the US.

Producing duo Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks decided to take up the challenge and delivered perhaps the best series of 2024, one that is expected to sweep up come award season. Veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada is brilliant as Toranaga, a Japanese lord who wants more for himself and has a vision of a unified Japan, alongside Cosmo Jarvis who plays the outsider trying to find his place in an exotic land with an unfamiliar culture. Shogun is riveting, supremely acted, and pays

the necessary respect to the culture and country it takes place in. With a total of 10 episodes, currently only four are out but judging by what we have seen so far, this series just might be the next big thing in television. Get on it now, you do not want to miss this ride.

Monk (Netflix)

Always looking for a way to expand its library, Netflix is in the habit of snatching up every successful series, when the rights are up for negotiation with the previous broadcaster. Monk is just the latest gem in Netflix’s CEO Infinity Gauntlet.

Premiering in 2002 and lasting eight seasons, Monk tells the story of a former police detective who is plagued by obsessive-compulsive behaviour. You can’t help but fall in love with quirky Adrian Monk, played by Tony Shalhoub, as he tries to navigate the grimy, violent world of police work while trying to keep up with his OCD. Worry not though, Monk always gets the murderer in the end. Light, sometimes quirky but always entertaining, Monk kept us entertained all those years ago and I’m glad he is now back. If you are into procedural police series, you will love Monk!

Masters of the Air (Apple TV)

Finally, if war dramas are your cup of tea, Masters of the Air just wrapped up and put the final touch in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s World War 2 epic trilogy. Masters of the Air tells the story of the 100th Bomb Squad, a unit of airplane bombers that fought in the war and suffered great casualties. Fresh off his Dune 2 success, Austin Butler leads the cast with Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan supporting. The series doesn’t reach the heights of Band of Brothers but is still a well-made war epic, one that is sure to satisfy the fans