March 19, 2024

Limassol’s Heroes Square set for upgrade

By Rony J. El Daccache00
Limassol municipality is on the verge of signing contracts for the redevelopment of Heroes’ Square and its surrounding lanes, with construction expected to commence in the coming months.

The project, titled Everyday Heroes Square, aims to incorporate features such as a smart floor equipped with sustainable rainwater management systems.

The smart floor will facilitate the reconfiguration of the square, providing infrastructure for various social and ecological processes.

Structures like the Little Rialto, Ideas for All Greenhouse, and Hanging Gardens are set to enhance the square’s appeal, while pedestrianising select streets will create more space for public use.

Chairman of Limassol Municipality’s bid committee Andreas Neophytou said contracts worth an estimated €3.4 million are set to be finalised.

Scheduled to kick off in June 2024, the redevelopment project is slated to span 18 months.

The initiative, which received a grant from the European regional development fund, has been long-awaited since the contracts for the construction plans were signed in January 2021.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides said the project is a priority for the current municipal council.

