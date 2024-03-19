March 19, 2024

Renowned artist in Limassol

By Eleni Philippou
Limassol’s Gallery 45 opens its spring season by welcoming the internationally acclaimed artist Daniela Busarello. Showcasing the exhibition Mindfully Yours, The Atom, curated by Lydia Theodoridou, the gallery will host the artist’s work from April 10 onwards.

Busarello was born and raised in a heavily constructed area in south Brazil surrounded by the imposing nature of the Atlantic forest. The daughter of two architects, she studied and pursued the same career before moving to Paris where her art classes at the Beaux Arts proved to be a turning point. In over 17 years of living and working in Paris, Busarello has produced a body of work in different media and disciplines leading to collaborations with important establishments and institutions such as LVMH (Jardin d’Acclimatation), Aubusson, Murano, Mobilier National, PAD, Art Basel and most recently Abbaye de Maubuisson (a XIIth century cisternal abbey).

Her upcoming exhibition in Limassol includes a selection of works that form part of a hypothetical correspondence in which the atom signs off. The exhibited pieces challenge the viewers’ preconceived ideas about themselves, about everything they contain and everything that contains them.

Among the works shown in this exhibition is the monumental painting Guapuruvu from a series exhibited in Oscar Niemeyer Museum in Brazil, her celebrated Murano sculptures shown at Fondazione dell’ Alberto d’Oro and Instituto Veneto di Scienze Lettere ed Arti in Venice, and watercolour drawings from her collaboration with Aubusson and Montex-Chanel in France.

 

Mindfully Yours, The Atom

Solo exhibition by Daniela Busarello. April 10. The Gallery 45, Limassol. Opening night: 6pm-9pm. Monday-Friday: 10am-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. Until May 9. Tel: 97-901106. www.thegallery45.co

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

