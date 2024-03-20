March 20, 2024

Finance Minister hosts Eurobank delegation

By Kyriacos Nicolaou07
Cyprus’ Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Wednesday met with the president and members of the board of directors of Eurobank Holdings, during which he underscored the significance of attracting foreign investments for the government of the Republic of Cyprus.

He also extended a warm welcome to the recent business activities of the bank in Cyprus.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, the meeting was held at the ministry’s headquarters in Nicosia.

The delegation from Eurobank was led by board president Georgios Zanias.

The announcement said that the meeting facilitated mutual information exchange and sharing of views on matters concerning the Greek and Cypriot economies, as well as the banking sector of the two countries.

Furthermore, discussions revolved around the positive prospects of both economies and the stability exhibited by the financial sector in Greece and Cyprus.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

