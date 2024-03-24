March 24, 2024

Mostly clear for Sunday, dust levels increase throughout the week

By Staff Reporter01
The weather on Sunday will be mostly clear, with temperatures expected to rise throughout most of the week, the met office said.

According to the met office, the temperature on Sunday will rise to 19 degrees C inland and on the western coast, while on the eastern coast temperatures are set to rise to 20 degrees, and nine degrees in the mountains.

In the evening the temperature will fall to six degrees inland, eight on the coast, and one degree in the mountains.

On Monday, there will be increased cloud cover, which will create isolated storms in the afternoon.

There will also be increased levels of dust in the atmosphere on Tuesday.

Temperatures throughout the week are expected to rise.

