March 26, 2024

Paphos police arrest two more suspects in forgery case

By Staff Reporter00
Police on Tuesday arrested two men, aged 21 and 27, as part of an ongoing investigation into a case of conspiracy and preparation of forged documents abroad. The case concerns forged driver’s licenses and a fake residence permit for the RoC.

Three other persons, aged 36, 41, and 44, were arrested for the case last Thursday, and remain in custody pursuant to court orders.

According to police, on Thursday, shortly before 3.30pm, the 41-year-old suspect went to a courier company office in Paphos to receive a package which had been sent from abroad. A little later, the 44-year-old and 36-year-old went to the same shop, where they also received a package from the same sender.

Police intercepted the suspects upon departing the shop and stopped them for a check. During the inspection, CID officers found two driver’s licenses from European countries with details of other persons in the 41-year-old’s packet, while a residence permit, also with details of third person, were found in the package received by the 44 and 36-year-olds.

The three were arrested and brought before the Paphos District Court, on Friday which issued orders for their six-day detention.

During the investigation evidence emerged against the 21 and 27-year-olds, against whom judicial arrest warrants were issued. Police located and arrested the two men on Monday afternoon and they were taken into custody.

staff reporter

