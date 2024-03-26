March 26, 2024

Second man arrested in child porn case

By Tom Cleaver00
Police on Tuesday announced a second arrest regarding a case of child pornography.

The man arrested is 25 years old and lives in Limassol.

The first man arrested, also aged 25, remains in custody after receiving a four-day remand on Monday.

The investigation into the case began after the police were tipped of by Europol that a number of video files containing material pertaining to sexual abuse of minors were uploaded via an application in Cyprus.

Police on Sunday had searched the first arrestee’s home, seizing a laptop and five mobile devices.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

