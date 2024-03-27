March 27, 2024

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it launched dozens of rockets after Israeli strikes

file photo: israel's border with lebanon, in northern israel
File photo: The interior of a house damaged, according to Israeli authorities, by a rocket fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it launched dozens of rockets at Kiryet Shmona, an Israeli town over the border, early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza, in the biggest escalation between the old enemies since a month-long conflict between them in 2006.

Both sides have said they do not want all-out war and are open to a diplomatic process but strikes, have picked up this week after a lull in cross-border shelling.

At least seven people were killed in the Israeli strikes on Hebbariyeh, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters.

The Israeli strikes appeared to be aimed at the Islamist group’s emergency and relief centre in the village, the sources said.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel to the reported Hezbollah strikes on Wednesday or detail of any casualties or damage.

The Gaza war has spread beyond the enclave’s borders to other parts of the Middle East.

Aside from tensions between Israel and Hamas’ ally Hezbollah, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea, and armed groups in Iraq with close ties to Tehran have attacked bases hosting U.S. forces in that country.

Hezbollah earlier on Wednesday had condemned the strikes on Habbariyeh. Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon had already killed more than a half dozen medical personnel and rescue workers, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

On Tuesday, Israeli air strikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah militants, the group posted on Telegram. Israel confirmed those strikes.

